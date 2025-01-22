The Grove Report

Ole Miss Faces Challenge of Texas A&M's 'Rebounding Strategy' on Wednesday Night

The Ole Miss Rebels will have to contend with a very strong rebounding team in Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Jan 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Chris Beard (right) talks with guard Davon Barnes (7) during the second half against the LSU Tigers at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball faces a tough challenge at home on Wednesday night when they play host to the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at the SJB Pavilion, and one key area of the game will be rebounding.

A&M is among the nation's best in offensive rebounds, pulling in 16.56 per game, according to official stats from the NCAA. Ole Miss, on the other hand, has struggled at times this year in the rebounding category, creating a potential mismatch on the Rebels' home floor.

So what is the plan of attack for coach Chris Beard's team? He knows that they have to be disciplined in this area to prevent second-chance points from sinking a winning effort on Wednesday.

"This is who they are. This is their identity, and this is how they do it," Beard said on Tuesday. "It's one thing to say that we've got to block out and they're going to crash. It's much more detailed than that. There's a method to their madness.

"I think it's a plan. Some teams, they run a play, they get a shot. Teams like this, they run a play, they get the shot, and they continue to run the play. I think there's offensive rebound strategy, teaching to this."

Leading the way for the Aggies in offense rebounds is Henry Coleman III with 102, and he is followed close behind by Tyrece Radford with 91. Talent is part of this equation, but Beard believes that part of A&M's success in rebounding comes from purposeful effort and scheme.

"Texas A&M, it's not just the numbers," Beard said. "It's not just the players that have the physical talent to rebound. That's a big part of it, but it's also the tactical way they set up their team and their offense to go get offensive rebounds."

Ole Miss will be seeking its fifth SEC win of the season when it hosts the Aggies on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

