Ole Miss Men's Basketball Rises in AP Top 25 Following Perfect Week
Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball continues to gain momentum on the hardwood in this young season, and their efforts were reflected by some positive shifts in this week's AP Top 25.
The Rebels checked in at No. 19 in this installment of the poll, one of nine SEC programs to make the cut. This movement comes after Ole Miss claimed blowout victories over Louisville (86-63) and Lindenwood (86-53) last week.
The Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the AP Poll are as follows:
1. Tennessee Volunteers
2. Auburn Tigers
5. Kentucky Wildcats
7. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. Florida Gators
13. Oklahoma Sooners
17. Texas A&M Aggies
19. Ole Miss Rebels
25. Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Rebels have shown an ability to win games in a variety of ways so far this season, including a second half effort in the paint on Saturday against Lindenwood. Coach Chris Beard spoke about his team's versatility following that win over the weekend.
“We have a diverse offense," Beard said. "We have good players. I think from a coaching standpoint, we just try to find out in the flow of the game what's going to give our team the best chance to be successful, so today, we we went inside in the second half. I thought it was the right decision.”
That diversity can only help Ole Miss as non-conference play hits its home stretch and SEC play looms on the horizon.
The Rebels will next take the floor in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Saturday when they take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.