Ole Miss Women's Basketball Emerging as a 'Team to Watch' for Top Transfer Forward
The Ole Miss Rebels are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Yolett McPhee-McCuin's program up to three additions to this point.
Following a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament last month, the Rebels are carrying their momentum into the free agent market.
Now, the program has its sights set on another talented player available: Cotie McMahon.
The Ohio State forward has been listed as one of the top available players in the portal with one program listed as the favorite upon entry.
CBS Sports labeled the LSU Tigers as the early front-runners for McMahon once she entered the NCAA Transfer Portal:
"Kim Mulkey and LSU are currently the front-runners to land McMahon. Recently, the Tigers have had a spoils for riches on their roster -- especially in the frontcourt. They've had major transfer portal wins at the forward spot with Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow.
"However, with Reese's WNBA stardom and Morrow's impending exit, LSU will need to fill a void at that position. McMahon could do this for the Tigers. Her close to 16 points of production would pair well with the Tigers' stout backcourt."
Now, according to a new report, the LSU Tigers are shifting focus elsewhere with a new contender emerging in the "McMahon Sweepstakes": Ole Miss.
Ole Miss, Kentucky and Tennessee have been listed as the three teams to watch as McMahon's portal process ramps up heading into the weekend.
McMahon has been impressive during her three seasons of college ball after being named to the All-Big Ten team's during her time with Ohio State.
She was named to the first team in 2024 and 2025 along with second team in 2023. McMahon was also named the conference's Freshman of the Year in 2023.
Now, the coveted transfer is looking for a new program where she can compete for a National Championship.
McPhee-McCuin's Take: Rebels Ready to Roll in the Portal
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having. But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids.
"Yeah, but I have dreams, too, and I want to be a Final Four coach. And in order to do that -- and I want players that want to be a part of the Final Four, and this group did, all right? But this is -- I'm young in this, and we're just getting started."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.