Ole Miss Women's Basketball Loses Multiple Rebels to the NCAA Transfer Portal
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of a critical offseason in Oxford with the program set to use the NCAA Transfer Portal to its advantage.
After reeling in three additions via the free agent market to this point, McPhee-McCuin and Co. have proven they'll be a force against the top programs in America.
"The next step for us is to be able to do the same in the portal, because freshmen ain't doing it, I'm just telling you. So we have to be able to have the support to be able to go and get what we need so that we can move forward," McPhee-McCuin said.
"But at minimum I think we should be a Sweet 16 team. Anybody that's looking at us that has interest, that is what they expect, from the conversations we've been having. But that's just not enough for me. I'm not one of those coaches that, I'm not going to sit here and say, Oh, you know, it's all about the kids, it's all about the kids."
Ole Miss has also seen over a handful of players from the 2024-25 roster enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as well with roster reconstruction being done in Oxford.
The Departing Rebels: Six Ole Miss Players Hit Portal
Ayana Thompson - Forward
The 6-foot-1 forward will depart after three seasons with the program after electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Thompson averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season for the Rebels as a reserve piece.
Mariyah Noel - Guard
The 5-foot-11 sophomore will depart Oxford after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2024-25 season.
Noel, a Kansas native, appeared in 19 games during the season while averaging 2.2 points per game for the Rebels.
Fatumata Djalo - Guard
Djalo will depart Oxford after one season with the Rebels following her true freshman campaign. She averaged 0.4 points per game in a little over five minutes a night.
Kharyssa Richardson - Forward
Kharyssa Richardson has elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after a 2024-25 season where he played in 9.9 minutes per game while putting up averages of 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds a night.
Other Departures:
Rhema Collins - Sophomore Forward
Jite Gbemuotor - Freshman Forward
