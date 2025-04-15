Ole Miss Women's Basketball Star Madison Scott Selected in 2025 WNBA Draft
NEW YORK – The Dallas Wings selected Ole Miss women's basketball standout Madison Scott with the 14th overall pick in the second round of the WNBA Draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday night.
Scott is the eighth Rebel to hear her name called in program history and the third in the Yolett McPhee-McCuin era.
Scott has had an outstanding five-year career at Ole Miss, consistently elevating her game and becoming one of the most exciting players in the SEC.
During the 2024-25 season, she scored in double figures in a team-leading 21 games, averaging 11.8 points and 3.7 assists per game, leading the Rebels in both categories.
Recently, she became just the fourth player in Ole Miss history to surpass 1,600 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.
Nationally recognized for her talent, Scott earned a spot on the 2025 All-SEC Second Team, marking her seventh career conference honor, and was recognized as a WBCA Honorable Mention All-American.
Additionally, she was awarded the 2025 Gillom Trophy as the best women's basketball player in Mississippi.
Under Scott's leadership, Ole Miss secured at least 10 conference wins and 20 overall victories for the fourth consecutive season.
The Rebels also made their fifth straight SEC Tournament Quarterfinals appearance and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.
Scott will immediately jump into training camp with the Wings, as the 2025 WNBA Season is set to officially tip off on May 16.
