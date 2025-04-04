Priority Ole Miss Rebels Basketball Transfer Target Reveals Commitment Decision
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are fresh off of a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the program looking to carry momentum into the offseason.
After signing Beard to a new six-year contract, it's full steam ahead for the Rebels after inking their shot-caller to a new deal that will also provide additional resources on the NIL front.
Now, it's about securing talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Monday, the Rebels hosted Utah Valley forward Carter Welling to an Oxford for an official visit.
The rising junior from Draper, Utah is listed at 6-foot-10, 225 pounds. Welling started off his career at UC Irvine prior to transferring to Utah Valley this past offseason.
Welling appeared in 32 of the Wolverines' games this past season, averaging 13.1 points per game, and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 47.8 percent from the floor.
Welling helped the Wolverines to a 25-9 record, and a regular-season WAC championship.
Utah Valley would fall to Grand Canyon in the WAC Tournament Championship Game 89-82, losing out on the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
The Wolverines would make the NIT however, being selected to play in the San Francisco Region. From there, they would fall to top-seeded San Francisco in the first round 79-70.
Welling primarily plays in the paint, but can also bring the ball up and run the offense. He is a relentless rebounder, leading Utah Valley in rebounds per game this past season.
Now, in a two-team battle between the Ole Miss Rebels and Clemson Tigers, Welling revealed on Friday that he has committed to Clemson after a stint in the Transfer Portal.
For Beard and the Rebels, the program is quickly gaining momentum on the recruiting trail after hosting multiple prospects to Oxford this week.
One Ole Miss Target to Know: Corey Chest [LSU Forward]
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The 6-foot-8, 220-pound redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, he's back on the market as one of the top forwards available. He's garnered significant SEC interest and is fresh off of a visit with the Rebels with the program quickly gaining momentum in his process.
