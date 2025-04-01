Prized Ole Miss Basketball Forward, Former McDonald's All-American Enters Portal
Ole Miss center John Bol is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Oxford, according to multiple reports. Travis Branham of 247Sports first reported the news.
The true freshman center arrived on campus as a Top-75 prospect in America and the No. 17 center in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.
Bol, a McDonald's All-American, appeared in 17 games for the Rebels during the 2024-25 season while posting averages of 1.1 points and 0.4 rebounds a night in four minutes per game.
Once Chris Beard and Co. signed the talented 7-foot-2 prospect, he became the second highest ranked recruit to arrive on campus for the Rebels.
Now, after seeing limited action, he's elected to take his talents elsewhere for next season.
“With John it starts with a physical standpoint — gaining weight, maintaining it and getting stronger and more athletic in terms of foot speed and his balance and things like that,” Beard said in February.
“He’s doing a really good job. John Bol works on game days, he works on the day before games and constantly his player development is equally important to the next game on our schedule. John’s done a great job embracing that.”
Beard and the Rebels have been extremely active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple available players on the program's radar.
Ole Miss is coming off of a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament with the Rebels quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with across the college basketball landscape.
"Just super appreciative of our players raising the expectations for themselves and our program. Now our fans feel it, our students feel it, our town feels it," Beard said on Friday.
"Ole Miss basketball isn't going anywhere, and we'll never forget these seniors that took us on a special ride this year."
