Report: Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Set to Agree on New Six-Year Contract
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels are expected to reach an agreement on a new six-year contract extension, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
The decision to ink a new deal with the Rebels comes on the heels of Beard bypassing an opportunity to become the Texas A&M Aggies head coach.
Beard was in extended talks with Texas A&M's administration, according to multiple reports, before making the decision to remain in Oxford and stay with the Rebels.
Now, Beard has doubled down on his commitment to the Ole Miss program with the two sides set to agree on a new six-year deal.
In his second season at the helm of the Rebels, Beard has transformed Ole Miss into a competitive program in the Southeastern Conference.
He led Ole Miss to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament this year after continuing to evolve the culture in Oxford.
The 2024-25 season became a rewarding one for Beard and Co. with the year feeling "different" for the Rebels' shot-caller.
"Every season ends for every team except for one, with the feelings we have right now. It's a little bit different for me this year. You dread that walk back to the locker room to talk to your guys, but this year just felt different," Beard said following the loss to Michigan State.
"I'm just so thankful. I've never been this kind of emotion when a season ends, but I'm just thankful for these guys. To be in the Sweet 16 our second year at Ole Miss, it's the players, especially these two guys to my left that endured the coaching change and stuck with us and decided to come back their last year and play for us.
"Just thankful, you know. From a coaching standpoint, you don't want to get beat your last game of the season, and I didn't think we did."
Now, Beard will remain with the program as they begin their quest at reconstructing the roster for next season.
The program has already hosted a handful of priority targets with Ole Miss upping the ante on the NIL front.
With his new deal, Ole Miss will provided Beard the necessary resources to assemble a National Championship caliber roster in Oxford.
