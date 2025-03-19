The Betting Odds: Ole Miss Basketball vs. North Carolina Tar Heels in NCAA Tourney
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will open NCAA Tournament play on Friday afternoon in a clash against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 3:05 p.m. CT in Milwaukee.
The Rebels, who won 22 games during the 2024-25 regular season including 10 in the SEC, were given the No. 6 seed in the South Region and are next to No. 3 Iowa State, No. 11 North Carolina and No. 14 Lipscomb in their section of the bracket.
This marks the 10th NCAA Tournament berth for the Ole Miss program, and the highest seed they've earned since 2001 when the Rebels were a three seed in the big dance.
The historic season saw the Rebels pick up regular season wins over current NCAA Tournament teams in: Colorado State (No. 12 seed), BYU (No. 6 seed), Louisville (No. 8 seed), Georgia (No. 9 seed), Arkansas (No. 10 seed), Alabama (No. 2 seed), Texas (No. 11 seed), Kentucky (No. 3 seed), Oklahoma (No. 9 seed), and Tennessee (No. 2 seed).
The Rebels were ranked as high as No. 16 in the nation by the AP Top-25 Poll this season and earned a pair of top-five wins over No. 4 Alabama and No. 4 Tennessee.
Now, all focus is on the North Carolina Tar Heels after an impressive win over San Diego State on Tuesday night.
What are the betting odds for the Round 1 clash in the NCAA Tournament? Are the Rebels heading into the clash as favorites?
The Betting Odds; Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- Ole Miss: (+1.5)
- North Carolina: (-1.5)
Moneyline:
- Ole Miss: (+102)
- North Carolina: (-122)
Over/Under: 155.5
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the clash in Milwaukee as slight underdogs with Vegas favoring the Tar Heels following impressive victory over San Diego State.
Ole Miss ranks No. 13 nationally in assists/turnovers with a 1.62 ratio, No. 29 nationally in steals per game with 8.8 steals per game, and No. 3 nationally in turnovers per game with 8.9 per game.
The Rebels will need to continue maintain those averages if the team wants to make a serious run in the Big Dance this year, and they certainly have the roster to accomplish it.
All eyes will be on the Round 1 matchup on Friday afternoon with tipoff set for 3:05 p.m. CT on TNT.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.