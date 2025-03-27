The National Championship Odds: Ole Miss Basketball Continues Quest at a Title
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue enjoying arguably it's most successful season ever, and as Sweet 16 action for the NCAA Tournament rapidly approaches, the betting lines have been updated.
Both FanDuel and DraftKings Sportsbooks released their updated national championship odds, with FanDuel giving the Rebels +8000 odds to win the National Championship, and DraftKings giving the Rebels +9000 odds.
While the odds may seem low, and they indeed are, Ole Miss is no stranger to playing the underdog this season.
While the Rebels entered the season ranked in the pre-season Top-25, many questioned Ole Miss' legitimacy all season long.
Despite wins over two AP-top 5 teams for the first time in program history, a handful of ranked wins and wins against NCAA Tournament teams, many doubted Ole Miss coming into the tournament.
While it may have seemed like the Rebels put the doubters to rest with a trip to the Sweet 16, that isn't the case.
Ole Miss is facing the worst kind of disrespect: silence.
The Rebels dominated Iowa State in the Round of 32, shooting over 55% from both the floor and three-point range.
Ole Miss used it's hot shooting performance to build leads as large as 25 points over the three-seeded Cyclones this past Sunday, and yet very little media attention has come Chris Beard and Co.'s way.
The Rebels have reached just it's second Sweet 16 in program history and is now back for the first time since 2001.
Beard's program also won it's first game in the Big Dance since 2015, and advanced out of the Round of 64 for the first time since 2013.
This season has been all about proving the doubters wrong for Ole Miss, and the Rebels have certianly made an effort to do just that.
And while the lack of recognition or congratulations outside of Oxford may sting, it ultimately adds more motivation for the team to preform on the nations biggest stage.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack shocked everyone in last year's NCAA Tournament, going from the ACC Tournament to the Final Four, and popularized the phrase "Why Not Us?".
While Ole Miss' tournament path was much easier than the Wolfpack's, the Rebels are the epitome of that mentality.
Despite the lack of recogniton, the critics, and everything in between, Ole Miss has continued to play good basketball at the highest level not only this postseason, but all season long.
The Rebels are still in the mix for a national championship, betting odds be forgotten, with the Sweet 16 matchup against Michigan State rapidly approaching.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.