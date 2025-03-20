The NCAA Tournament First Round Schedule: Ole Miss Basketball Set to Take on UNC
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels will begin their quest at a National Championship on Friday afternoon in Milwaukee with a First Round matchup set against the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Tipoff is set for 3:05 p.m. CT on TNT in the Fiserv Forum.
Beard's crew earned the No. 6 seed in the South Region after an impressive 2024-25 season with all eyes now on their "March Madness" appearance. Now, it's about preparation and game planning with Friday's clash inching closer.
“We try not to have any surprises this time of year, all the way down to the hotel, bus to practice and practice. When you’re really prepared is when you have a chance to be confident. With our players that have played in the NCAA Tournament — Sean (Pedulla), Juju (Murray) and (Davon) Barnes — leaning on those guys’ experience,” Beard said Monday.
“Kind of registering their memory banks to what it was like. With our staff that’s one thing we’ll do. We already started that last night and continued it this morning.
"We’re just trying to make sure our guys are prepared and knowledgeable of what this tournament is. It’s a little bit different than the games we’ve been playing.”
The Betting Odds: Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament
Spread:
- Ole Miss: (+1.5)
- North Carolina: (-1.5)
Moneyline:
- Ole Miss: (+110)
- North Carolina: (-130)
Over/Under: 155.5
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the clash in Milwaukee as 1.5-point underdogs with Vegas favoring the Tar Heels following impressive victory over San Diego State.
The Full First Round Schedule: NCAA Tournament Edition
*All times Eastern (ET)*
Thursday, March 20 (First Round/Round of 64)
(8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton, 12:15 p.m. | CBS
(4) Purdue vs. (13) High Point, 12:40 p.m. | truTV
(3) Wisconsin vs. (14) Montana, 1:30 p.m. | TNT
(1) Houston vs. (16) SIU Edwardsville, 2 p.m. | TBS
(1) Auburn vs. (16) Alabama State, 2:50 p.m. | CBS
(5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese, 3:15 p.m. | truTV
(6) BYU vs. (11) VCU, 4:05 p.m. | TNT
(8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia, 4:35 p.m. | TBS
(2) Tennessee vs. (15) Wofford, 6:50 p.m. | TNT
(7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas, 7:10 p.m. | CBS
(4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale, 7:25 p.m. | TBS
(6) Missouri vs. (11) Drake, 7:35 p.m. | truTV
(7) UCLA vs. (10) Utah State, 9:25 p.m. | TNT
(2) St. John's vs. (15) Omaha, 9:45 p.m. | CBS
(5) Michigan vs. (12) UC San Diego, 10 p.m. | TBS
(3) Texas Tech vs. (14) UNC Wilmington, 10:10 p.m. | truTV
Friday, March 21 (First Round/Round of 64)
(8) Mississippi State vs. (9) Baylor, 12:15 p.m. | CBS
(2) Alabama vs. (15) Robert Morris, 12:40 p.m. | truTV
(3) Iowa State vs. (14) Lipscomb, 1:30 p.m. | TNT
(5) Memphis vs. (12) Colorado State, 2 p.m. | TBS
(1) Duke vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's/American, 2:50 p.m. | CBS
(7) Saint Mary's vs. (10) Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m. | truTV
(6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina, 4:05 p.m. | TNT
(4) Maryland vs. (13) Grand Canyon, 4:35 p.m. | TBS
(1) Florida vs. (16) Norfolk State, 6:50 p.m. | TNT
(3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy, 7:10 p.m. | CBS
(7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico, 7:25 p.m. | TBS
(4) Arizona vs. (13) Akron, 7:35 p.m. | truTV
(8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma, 9:25 p.m. | TNT
(6) Illinois vs. (11) Xavier/Texas, 9:45 p.m. | TNT
(2) Michigan State vs. (15) Bryant, 10 p.m. | TBS
(5) Oregon vs. (12) Liberty, 10:10 p.m. | truTV
(Schedule and times courtesy of the NCAA.)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.