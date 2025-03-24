The Opening Betting Lines: Ole Miss Basketball vs. Michigan State in Sweet 16
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels clinched a spot in the Sweet 16 on Sunday night following a critical Round of 32 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones in Milwaukee.
Now, the stage is set for a clash against Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans in what will be one of the highly anticipated matchups of the weekend in Atlanta (Ga.).
Beard and Co. remained alive on Sunday to continue what has been a historic season for the program out of Oxford.
It's been a year filled with emotion for the Rebels with Beard feeling he can be himself in coaching the 2024-25 squad.
"I think, above all, I'm very competitive. And I think, above all, I don't try to think of words. I don't really care about people's feelings that I have a relationship with," Beard said on Sunday.
"So with the players, kind of a direct teaching. So, yeah, these players have allowed me to do that, just like as a coaching staff we have tried to reach the guys in the best way we can reach them. Some of these guys need that. They need the hard, direct message. Some of these guys need poise and confidence in moments."
Now, all eyes will be on a Sweet 16 showdown in Atlanta on Friday with a date against the Michigan State Spartans set for 6:09 p.m. CT.
Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 2 Michigan State Spartans
The Start Time and How to Watch:
Start Time: 6:09 p.m. CT on Friday, March 28
Channel: CBS
Location: Atlanta (Ga.)
The Opening Betting Lines: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Michigan State Spartans
(Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Spread:
- Ole Miss: (+2.5)
- Michigan State: (-2.5)
Moneyline:
- Ole Miss: (-+124)
- Michigan State: (-148)
Over/Under: 143.5 (-110)
The Ole Miss Rebels will enter the clash in Atlanta as 2.5-point underdogs with Vegas favoring Tom Izzo's crew following an impressive Round of 32 victory over the New Mexico Lobos.
Chris Beard's Take: Playing Together Paving the Way
"A key to the game tonight was we get five guys in double-figure scoring. We take care of the basketball, and we were committed to the defensive end for most of the game.
"You mentioned Sean Pedulla. We have several players on our team that are fearless guys. They all have the courage to take that shot, make that play on defense.
"One of our challenges this year has been, when this journey started, making sure that each individual player could be the best version of themselves, but also let's work this as a too many.
"So we spent time this summer watching the USA Basketball documentary trying to demonstrate how their team was a bunch of talented guys that came together with one purpose. Our team is a bunch of talented guys that come together with one purpose. Certainly not saying that we are USA Basketball talented, but there are a lot of parallels.
"I think that's one of the stories of our team, is all these guys, they check their egos at the door when they arrived at Oxford, and they're playing for each other."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.