The Sweet 16 Schedule: Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. UCLA Bruins in NCAA Tournament
Ole Miss head coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin and the Rebels are heading to the Sweet 16 after taking down the Baylor Bears on Sunday afternoon in Waco (Tex.).
Sira Thienou and Madison Scott were fire and ice for the Rebels against the Bears, scoring 16 and 14 points, respectively. The graduate-freshman duo set the pace for the Rebels early on, with spending over 30 minutes on the court.
Thienou also recorded her 77th steal of the season, breaking the tie with Armintie Price for the second-most robberies by an Ole Miss freshman in program history. Thienou will get an opportunity to claim the top spot in the Sweet 16, as she sets her sight on Alisa Scott’s 81.
Now, the program continues to survive and advance with Ole Miss' shot-caller ecstatic at the chance to continue coaching this current roster.
"It's satisfaction because I really enjoyed coaching this team. This team has had a goal that they want to go to the Final Four. We don't get to stop tonight. We will be one of the remaining 16 teams that will be competing," McPhee-McCuin said on Sunday.
"You don't have a chance if you're out, so as far as I'm concerned we will be one of the 16 teams that has a chance to win a national championship. So it's satisfaction in that regard.
"I'm at peace with what happened in the past because for me, that's all a part of being here and that's what makes it special.
"So just really -- it was really gratifying when the buzzer sounded and we had the victory."
Ole Miss will take on the UCLA Bruins on Friday night with tip-off set for 10 p.m. ET.
The Sweet 16 Schedule: Women's NCAA Tournament Edition
Region 1 — Spokane
No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 NC State
March 28 — 7:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
March 28 — 10 p.m. ET – ESPN
Region 2 – Birmingham
2. Duke vs. 3. North Carolina
March 28 – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Maryland
March 28 — 5 p.m. ET – ESPN
Region 3 – Birmingham
No. 2 TCU vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
March 29 — 1 p.m. ET – ABC
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Tennessee
March 29 — 3:30 p.m. ET – ABC
Region 4 – Spokane
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 2 UConn
March 29 — 5:30 p.m. ET – ESPN
No. 1 USC vs. No. 5 Kansas State
March 29– 8 p.m. ET – ESPN
