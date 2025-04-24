The Wish List: Ole Miss Basketball in the Mix for Multiple Prized Transfer Targets
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in pursuit of the top talent available in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program linked to multiple players.
After adding a trio of newcomers to this point, Beard and Co. will look to fill out the remaining pieces of the roster with several targets on their radar.
Which prospects are the Rebels linked to in the Transfer Portal? What's the latest buzz?
The Wish List: Rebels Battling for Top Transfers
Desmond Claude: USC Trojans [Guard]
Claude, who recently wrapped up his lone season under Eric Musselman in California, began his career with the Xavier Musketeers.
During the 2024-25 season with the Trojans, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds a night for USC.
Claude shot the three-ball at a 30.7 percent clip, which marked the best of his career to this point.
Prior to his time with USC, Claude averaged 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the 2023-24 season with Xavier.
He's been a productive player throughout his collegiate career while emerging as one of the top transfers available in the portal.
Travis Perry: Guard [Kentucky]
This week, Ole Miss has been tied to a new name in the portal: Kentucky guard Travis Perry.
The talented 6-foot-2 bucket-getter appeared in 31 games with four starts as a true freshman for the Wildcats during the 2024-25 season.
Perry capped off the year after averaging 2.7 points while shooting 31.3% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range.
The former Top-100 prospect in America broke the Kentucky high school scoring record during his time on the prep scene with multiple powerhouse programs pursuing his services.
Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels were contenders throughout his initial recruiting process and will once again express interest, according to multiple reports.
Now, the program remains linked to the talented Kentucky native with the staff looking to make a move for Perry. He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination.
PJ Haggerty: Guard [Memphis]
Memphis superstar PJ Haggerty has been reported as to having interest in the program, and has also reportedly potentially lowered his initial $4 million NIL asking price considerably, as many programs felt the number was too high.
Haggerty is a rising junior from Crosby (Tex.), and originally started his career at TCU, before transferring to Tulsa in 2023, and then finally to Memphis this past offseason.
Haggerty appeared in all 35 games for the Tigers, and averaged 21.7 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Along with his impressive stats, Haggerty led the Tigers to a 29-6 record, a regular season American Athletic Conference Championship, the AAC Tournament Championship, and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Elijah Fisher: Guard [Pacific]
Beard and Co. are in touch with Pacific University forward, Elijah Fisher, a former blue-chip prospect coming out of high school.
The 6-foot-6 bucket-getter is coming off of a 2024-25 season after logging averages of 15.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He has had stints with Texas Tech and DePaul prior to his time with Pacific.
Now, Ole Miss is in his ear as they look to battle it out for his services.
