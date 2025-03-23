The Women's NCAA Tournament Schedule: Ole Miss Women's Basketball vs. Baylor Bears
WACO, Texas – With a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line, fifth-seeded Ole Miss women's basketball will take on the host school in fourth-seeded Baylor for the fourth ever meeting between the two teams in the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Tip from Foster Pavilion is set for Sunday, March 23 at 3:00 p.m. CT, airing on ESPN.
TEAM FACTS
No. 25/25 Ole Miss Rebels (21-10, 10-6 SEC)
Head Coach: Yolett McPhee-McCuin • 7th Season at Ole Miss (124-94) • 12th Season in Career (218-157)
No. 14/15 Baylor Bears (28-7, 15-3 Big 12)
Head Coach: Nicki Collen • 4th Season at Baylor (102-35) • 4th Season in Career (102-35)
ON THE AIR
Television: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Krista Blunk
Color: Mary Murphy
OLE MISS RADIO
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Graham Doty
REBELS IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT
Appearing in its 21st NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, Ole Miss reaches the big dance for the fourth straight season for the first time since 1989 through 1992.
The Rebels have made it past the first weekend of the tournament in over half of their appearances, making 11 Sweet Sixteens before moving on to five Elite Eights.
The trek to Waco is Ole Miss' second NCAA Tournament visit to Baylor, playing against South Dakota in the 2022 First Round.
The Path to the Round of 32:
Following a dominant 83-65 victory over Ball State in the First Round, Ole Miss moves on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season under Coach Yo. The Rebels are searching for their second Sweet 16 appearance in three years.
How It Happened: Rebels Win in First Round
Kennedy Todd-Williams and Star Jacobs each picked up a double-double for fifth-seeded Ole Miss women's basketball, as it bested the No. 12 seeded Ball State, 83-65, in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Foster Pavilion, on Friday.
The Rebels comfortably handled the Cardinals, leading for over 34 minutes of the game. Ole Miss retaliated from Ball State's quick start to claim the upper hand in round one of the tournament. Head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin improved her record in the national tournament to 4-3 at the helm of Ole Miss.
The Ole Miss Duo:
Against Ball State, Kennedy Todd-Williams and Starr Jacobs became the first Rebel duo to each record a double-double in a game since Feb. 18, 2024, when Rita Igbokwe and Todd-Williams each had one against Mississippi State. For Todd-Williams, it marks her first double-double of the season, second as a Rebel and fifth of her overall career. Jacobs earned her fourth of the season and 30th overall.
The pair had 11 rebounds each, a season high for Todd-Williams, pacing the team. Six of Todd-Williams' came from the offensive side. She also added 14 points to the Rebel cause while Jacobs scored a team-high 18 points on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting night.
Rebel History:
Ole Miss' 18-point victory over Ball State is the fifth-widest in a NCAA Tournament game in program history, while the 83 points is the sixth-most.
Ole Miss' 53 rebounds is the most by a Rebel squad in the national tournament. Defensively, the Rebels had five blocks, good for the fifth most in the NCAA tournament by a Rebel team in program history.
Series History: Ole Miss vs. Baylor Bears
Ole Miss will suit up against Baylor for the first time since 2014, and only the fourth time ever in its series history. The Bears hold a 2-1 series advantage over the Rebels, having one both of the last two outings.
The Rebels' first and only victory against the Bears came in 1995 in the series opener. Ole Miss claimed a 72-66 victory at the Lady Eagle Classic Tournament in Hattiesburg, Miss., which the Rebels would ultimately claim champ status at.
The Scouting Report: Baylor Bears
Baylor is a member of the Big 12 Conference and is 28-7 overall entering this matchup.
Head coach Nicki Collen leads Baylor in her fourth season in Waco. Prior to arriving at Baylor, Collen was the head coach of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, where she earned the association's Coach of the Year honors in 2018. She's led Baylor to the NCAA Tournament in each of her four years with the program and has posted a 102-35 record in that span.
Collen guided the Bears to this season's Big 12 Tournament Championship game, where the Bears fell short, 64-59, to TCU.
Baylor has a potent offense which boasts five players averaging double figures. Due to that, the Bears have a top 25 scoring offense and a top 15 scoring margin.
Aaronette Vonleh heads the scoring charge for the Bears, averaging 14.9 points per game, primarily in the paint. She also is a capable rebounder at 6-foot-3, hauling in 5.8 per game.
Baylor's true rebounding threat is Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, who brings in a monstrous 10.2 boards per game. She's second in scoring for the Bears and has a team-leading 11 double-doubles entering the Sunday's contest.
Her efforts have put Baylor in the top spot in the Big 12 in terms of offensive and total rebounds per game.
The Bears are one of the top teams in the nation regarding spreading the wealth. Baylor's 18.4 assists per game is the ninth-best in the country, spearheaded by the backcourt duo of Sarah Andrews and Jada Walker.
The pair each have at least 175 assists this season while holding at least a 2.30 assist/turnover ratio. The guards are both scoring threats as well, with Walker scoring 11.1 and Andrews scoring 10.6 points per game, respectively.
Andrews is also Baylor's primary deep shooting threat, having made 79 3-pointers this season. She's shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc and makes at least two per game on average.
The Second Round NCAA Tournament Full Schedule:
Regional 1 – Spokane
No. 1 UCLA vs. No. 8 Richmond
Sunday – 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Ole Miss
Sunday – 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 LSU
Monday – 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 2 NC State vs. No. 7 Michigan State
Monday – Noon ET, ESPN
Regional 2 – Birmingham
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 9 Indiana
Sunday – 3 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 5 Alabama
Monday – 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 3 North Carolina vs. No. 6 West Virginia
Monday – 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 Oregon
Sunday — 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
Regional 3 – Birmingham
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8 Illinois
Monday – 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Tennessee
Sunday — 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Michigan
Sunday – 1 p.m. ET, ABC
No. 2 TCU vs. No. 7 Louisville
Sunday — 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
Regional 4 – Spokane
No. 1 USC vs. No. 9 Mississippi State
Monday – 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 5 Kansas State
Sunday – 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Iowa
Monday – 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
No. 2 UConn vs. No. 10 South Dakota State
Monday – 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
