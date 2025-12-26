SI

Mavs Star Anthony Davis to Miss a 'Few Games' With Groin Strain

Davis left the team's Christmas Day loss to the Warriors with the injury.

Mavericks star center Anthony Davis strained his groin on Christmas Day.
Mavericks star center Anthony Davis left Thursday's Christmas Day loss to the Warriors with a groin injury. The official diagnosis is a mild groin strain, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, which will cause Davis to "likely miss a few games."

Davis left the 126-116 loss in the second quarter with what the team characterized as "groin spasms." In 11 minutes, Davis scored three points to go along with three rebounds and two blocks.

Davis is expected to be a key trade target for several teams at the deadline, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, but the franchise will be cautious with their approach as he gets healthy.

Davis has dealt with several soft tissue injuries since being traded to Dallas last February. He's already missed 14 games this season due to a left calf strain, and missed 18 games after being traded to the Mavericks last season after he reaggravated an adductor injury.

In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old is averaging 20.5 points and 10.9 rebounds on 52.1% shooting.

