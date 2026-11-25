The new reality of college football around the country during this time of the season, particularly for teams no longer in contention to qualify for the playoffs, is that players have to start thinking about an upcoming decision regarding their future.

Whether that’s to prepare for the next level, enter the transfer portal or to stay where they’re currently at. If playing another college football season is in the cards then the decision comes down to financial negotiations, playing time and development or all of the above.

As the regular season approaches the end of the line for Ole Miss with the focus transitioning to its upcoming bowl game, roster and transfer portal, Ole Miss On SI names four potential outgoing transfer candidates to watch.

Johntay Cook II, WR

Mississippi wide receiver Johntay Cook II (0) catches a pass against Florida during the first half an NCAA football game against Mississippi at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 26, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johntay Cook was one of the bigger acquisition splashes Ole Miss made at the position last offseason, but the 2026 season has gone far from expected for the senior wide receiver.

After stints at Texas and Syracuse, the former five-star recruit looked to build on last year’s success with the Orange. There was plenty of reason to believe that type of season was on the horizon as Cook was a player that generated a lot of encouraging internal buzz from spring and fall camp with the starting unit.

There seemed to be a frequent connection between Cook and Trinidad Chambliss in practices that led to the 5-foot-11,190-pound pass catcher earning the starting nod in the slot.

However, it just hasn’t worked out in Oxford. Through 11 games Cook has totaled just nine receptions for 82 yards (9.1 YPC) and a touchdown this season. With one season of eligibility remaining, it’s hard to imagine a split wouldn’t be best for both sides.

Joshua Dye, RB

Out of all the players named here, this one might be the most intriguing.

After rushing for 1,831 yards and 28 touchdowns, while averaging over six yards per carry, last season at Southern Utah, Joshua Dye elected to compete in Ole Miss’ deep running back. With Kewan Lacy leading the room alongside transfers Makhi Frazier, JT Lindsey and high-profile returner Shekai Mills-Knight, it was always going to be fairly difficult for Dye to earn many first team reps.

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However, injuries between Lacy, Frazier and Knight have opened the door for more opportunities as of late. And to Dye’s credit, he’s made the most of them. In the last two games, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound back has produced 73 rushing yards on 16 carries, to go along with 83 receiving yards on seven receptions and two scores.

Dye was the spark that finally ignited Ole Miss’ offense in a critical game in Norman to help pull the Rebels back. With one season of eligibility remaining and likely another prime opportunity to seize against Mississippi State on Friday, it’s going to be fascinating to see what happens next between both sides.

AJ Maddox, QB

Ole Miss was able to flip AJ Maddox away from Texas A&M back in the 2024 recruiting cycle. The climb to be Ole Miss’ starting quarterback or immediate backup was always going to be a challenge in itself.

His best opportunity came going into the 2025 season when he was Austin Simmons’ backup, but a hand injury caused a setback and paved the way for Ole Miss to add Trinidad Chambliss as a post-spring transfer. You know the rest.

Going into this season, his third with Ole Miss, Maddox was competing with Deuce Knight for the backup job to Chambliss. Now, Knight looks like the concentration of Ole Miss’ potential quarterback battle for 2027.

Will Maddox really stick around for that and another top high school quarterback on his way, instead of finding another playing opportunity? Maybe, but realistically, it feels unlikely.

Darrell Gill Jr., WR

Count Darrell Gill Jr. in the same boat as his previous and current teammate, Johntay Cook. Gill arrived in Oxford as a consensus top-20 transfer portal receiver, after logging over 500 yards and five touchdowns with Syracuse in 2025.

However, the difference between the two when camp practices actually rolled around is that there weren’t many encouraging rumblings regarding Gill’s progression within the Rebels’ offense. So following August practices, not much was expected when the season rolled around.

Now with the season coming to a close in Oxford, that proved to be true. Through 11 games has recorded just four catches for 79 receiving yards and no scores. He’s only recorded a catch in two games. In Ole Miss’ win against Wofford, Gill was a beneficiary of the Rebels giving their backups a sizable increase of game reps as he finished with three catches for 70 yards.

Again, like Cook, Gill has one more season of eligibility and will more than likely explore another opportunity to close his collegiate career in 2027.

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