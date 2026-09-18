5 Things That Will Decide Ole Miss vs. LSU

A clash of top-10 teams will take place on Saturday night as the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels host the No. 7 LSU Tigers. This could be one of the biggest games in this storied rivalry as conference play begins.

The intense emotions and trash talk surrounding this game have built up over the last nine months. Lane Kiffin's sudden departure created a rift, and Ole Miss fans won't hesitate to rain down boos on Kiffin.

As both teams prepare for this highly anticipated matchup, here are five things that could determine the outcome.

Whoever Establishes the Run Game Better

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs the ball. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This game features elite running backs Dilin Jones and Kewan Lacy. Jones is LSU's workhorse and will be tough to bring down. He has 167 yards after contact and has forced 13 missed tackles through two games. Running the ball is at the Tigers' identity, and the Rebels must slow it down.

Lacy appears fully healthy after suffering a thigh injury in the season opener. Ole Miss will establish the run game early and will lean on its star running back to pull out a win. Whoever can force either team in third-and-long situations will have a massive advantage.

The Turnover Battle

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fate of this game could lie in Trinidad Chambliss's or Sam Leavitt's hands. Chambliss has to make smart reads and play carefully. He can't give LSU extra possessions because the Tigers will captialize.

On the other hand, Leavitt has thrown four interceptions this year. If the Rebels can give Chambliss a couple of extra offensive drives, that could be the difference in this game.

Which Team is More Composed

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into this game, outside noise is dominating the narrative. Kiffin's unwelcome return will create chaos, but whichever team can stay focused and composed will emerge victorious. The Rebels can't allow Kiffin to be a factor in this game. Ole Miss has to show up and play football. Nothing else matters.

Which Offensive Line Can Hold Up in Pass Protection

Ole Miss left tackle Terez Davis. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss and LSU have talented defensive lines. For the Rebels, Kam Franklin should go one-on-one with left tackle Jordan Seaton. That will be a tough matchup to win consistently, which means someone else may have to step up for Ole Miss.

Princewill Umanmielen will also return to Oxford, and he's had a terrific start with the Tigers. The former Rebel has five sacks through two games. If Terez Davis or Tommy Kinsler can't contain him, it could be a long day for the Ole Miss offense.

Special Teams

Ole Miss Rebels place kicker Lucas Carneiro attempts a field goal. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rebels' kicker Lucas Carneiro has already made a game-winning field goal this season. He will likely be called upon to hit another clutch kick on Saturday. Ole Miss has to cash in on every scoring chance they receive.

Field position could also factor into this game. Pete Golding wanted a complete game in all three phases last week, and he'll ask the same of his team this week.

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