'Best in the SEC!' Ole Miss' Walter Nolen Has High Hopes For Rebel D-Line
The Ole Miss defensive line has been making waves recently, and star defensive tackle Walter Nolen had his first media availability as a Rebel on Monday.
Nolen, one of the most sought after players in the transfer portal this offseason, committed to Ole Miss in December of 2023. He headlined a stout portal class that the Rebels reeled in, and he thinks that the defense is in good standing after pitching a shutout in Week 1 against Furman.
Like all transfers, it took Nolen some time to adjust to his new surroundings, but fall camp helped him in that transition.
"I feel the defense is great," Nolen said. "We've still got a lot to work on, watching the tape from game one. In fall camp, everything was smooth. The biggest part for me coming into camp was gelling more with my team."
He was right, too. The defense, in large part thanks to the defensive line and Nolen himself, stifled the Furman offense on Saturday. Nolen and fellow defensive tackle JJ Pegues combined for three tackles for loss and six total tackles in the win.
While he suited up for Texas A&M before transferring, Nolen says that he saw something different in how players on Ole Miss' roster relate to one another. Once he entered the portal, he decided he wanted to be a part of the culture in Oxford, and that includes building relationships with teammates like Pegues.
"Playing against Ole Miss the past two years, seeing the family orientation they've got around here and how they support each other, it just made me reopen my eyes and see that's the team I wanted to be with," Nolen said.
Nolen and the tackles weren't the only ones who had big games on Saturday. The defensive ends also had a field day with Chris Hardie and Kam Franklin both recording 1.5 sacks apiece and combining for eight total tackles.
Many other Rebel defensive lineman recorded tackles as well, as head coach Lane Kiffin put in the backups to start the third quarter. This proved to be invaluable experience for a defense that already returns a sizeable amount of production.
While Ole Miss had a dominating day, the defensive line, and defense as a whole, are dedicated to improving off of last week.
"I feel like we take every week into our own hands," Nolen said. "The only people who are going to stop us up front is us. I feel like we have one of the best defensive lines if not in the country, for sure in the SEC. We've just been really focusing on ourselves, on our room, that's it."
Looking ahead to this Saturday's home game with Middle Tennessee State, the Ole Miss defensive line is looking for another big game up front. Just as Nolen said, that starts with the tape they watch.
Nolen and JJ Pegues are looking to have big days against the Blue Raiders, as this week's matchup marks a shift from the FCS level to the FBS. If the Rebels want to prove Nolen right about having one of the best defensive lines in the country, the Rebel front will need to be out in force come Saturday.