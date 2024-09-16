Betting Odds: How Much is Ole Miss Football Favored By Against Georgia Southern?
The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels have been heavily favored in each of their first three games of the season, and they have covered the spread in all three of those contests. Could the same be accomplished in Week 4?
The Rebels (3-0) are big favorites in Vegas again this week as they are set to play host to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Georgia Southern enters this Saturday's game with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss to Boise State followed by wins over Nevada and South Carolina State.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook at the time of this writing, Ole Miss is a 36.5-point favorite in Oxford on Saturday. There is no money line available, and the over/under is set at 66.5.
Ole Miss has shown prowess on both sides of the ball in the early portions of this season, outscoring opponents by a combined total of 168-9 through three weeks of play. The Rebel defense has also yet to surrender a touchdown on the young season despite the team committing 11 penalties for over 100 yards in last week's win over Wake Forest.
This is a big line for Ole Miss to try and cover, but its offense has been humming recently. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has thrown for 1,172 yards and eight touchdowns paired with just one interception thus far, and running back Henry Parrish Jr. leads the way on the ground with 338 yards and six scores.
The Rebels and Eagles are set to kick off at 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
