Can Ole Miss Football Land Transfer DB Thaddeus Dixon?
The Ole Miss Rebels are undoubtedly having to replace a good deal of production on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and one transfer portal prospect the program seems to have tried to attract is cornerback Thaddeus Dixon of the Washington Huskies.
Dixon made a visit to Ole Miss earlier this month alongside a visit to the North Carolina Tar Heels, and reports have indicated that he is set to make his official decision on Saturday, whether that be in favor of the Rebels, Tar Heels or a return to the Huskies.
According to On3, North Carolina could be the "trending" school to land Dixon due to the program's hiring of former Washington assistant Armond Hawkins as defensive backs coach. Even so, it stands to reason that Ole Miss should still be a program to watch as the DB announces his destination.
This season with the Huskies, Dixon tallied 43 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception. He has seen action in 27 games with Washington, earning a total of 12 starts in 2024.
His addition to the Ole Miss defense would be massive, to say the least, as the Rebels are set to lose an elite cornerback in Trey Amos to the NFL this offseason. Dixon would be a huge step in replacing Amos' production that made a noticeable impact in a revived Ole Miss defense in 2024.