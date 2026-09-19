College GameDay Picks LSU-Ole Miss Winner Ahead of Top-10 Showdown

The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels are set to take on the No. 7 LSU Tigers in the latest edition of the Magnolia Bowl at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford on Saturday night, in what might be the biggest game in the history of the rivalry.

And there are no shortage of storylines to follow in what should an instant classic.

On the LSU side, Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford alongside former Rebels TJ Dottery, Winston Watkins, and Princewill Umanmielen, hoping to prove that he made the right decision after their unceremonious exit.

For Ole Miss, Pete Golding is looking to prove he is the right man for the job, and Rebel players and fans are hoping for revenge on the coach who left them high and dry right before the College Football Playoff.

Suffice it to say, it is the game of the week in college football, and a major reason why ESPN's College GameDay chose to make its way to Oxford.

GameDay also invited one of the most iconic guest pickers in the history of the program, Ole Miss superfan Morgan Freeman, for their pick segment at the end of the show.

And based on the crew had to say, things are looking pretty good for the Rebels on Saturday night.

Ole Miss Gets the Nod From GameDay

Pat McAfee stands up as he picks Ole Miss to win during ESPN’s College GameDay in Oxford, Miss | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Desmond Howard - Pick: Ole Miss

Howard points out that the home team has had the recent advantage in this rivalry, which might be the best insight from the panel. Ole MIss has won the last last three in Oxford, including last year's matchup.

"The home team has won 12 of the last 14, including six straight," Howard said. "Trinidad's number is six, on the desk with the great Morgan Freeman. Hotty toddy, y'all."

Nick Saban - Pick: LSU

Unsurprisingly, Saban picked his former team and his friend, Kiffin.

"I think Trinidad Chambliss is the most dynamic player in college football," Saban said. "I think Lacy's the best running back in football. I love Pete Golding as a defensive coach, and I think he'll have him ready. But defense travels, and LSU has the better defense, so I'm taking LSU."

Morgan Freeman - Pick: Ole Miss

Freeman, who is an honorary alumnus of the university, picked his Rebels despite his love for Saban.

"Let me just say this out loud: If I go for what's his name, I will not be able to go home tonight; that's a fact," Freeman said. "So, in spite of my belief in (Nick Saban's) every thought, Ole Miss!"

Pat McAfee - Pick: Ole Miss

McAfee, in pure McAfee form, played to the crowd and picked the Rebels.

"That LSU team looked fast. That LSU team looked talented. That LSU fan base looked committed. I actually said last week that I think LSU wins the national championship by 50 points," McAfree said. What could little old Pete Golding and Ole Miss do against a team that I've been talking about like that? Well, you step foot in this incredibly hot state. You feel the energy from these fine folks... anything can happen. So I guess the question we got to ask Morgan Freeman is: Are you ready? Ole Miss."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.