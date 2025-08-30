College GameDay's Lee Corso Picks SEC Program to Capture National Championship
In his final appearance on ESPN's College GameDay, football icon Lee Corso took the stage to log his final picks ahead of Week 1 alongside Nick Saban and Co.
The illustrious career of Corso will come to an end on Saturday in his final showing, but prior to his Week 1 picks, he made his National Championship prediction.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against multiple coveted Southeastern Conference programs with Corso rolling with one of the SEC's best.
“LSU (has) the nation’s number one transfer portal (class) and a veteran quarterback,” Corso said on his final College GameDay appearance.
"Now the Final Four, two of them: LSU vs. Penn State for the national championship. Okay, a great battle, but the winner — LSU. LSU wins the national championship.”
Corso's final National Championship prediction is in favor of the Southeastern Conference's LSU Tigers.
For Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program will take the field on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium to open the 2025 season.
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
- Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Georgia State Record: 0-0
- Ole Miss Record: 0-0
Georgia State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Georgia State +35.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss -35.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Georgia State (N/A)
- Ole Miss (N/A)
Total
- Over 60.5 (-110)
- Under 60.5 (-110)
ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1
According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.
