The Grove Report

College GameDay's Lee Corso Picks SEC Program to Capture National Championship

Corso logs his final prediction in favor of an SEC program, all eyes on what's in store this season.

Zack Nagy

Peyton Manning greets Lee Corso during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The college football pregame show returned to Knoxville for the second time this season for No. 8 Tennessee's SEC rivalry game against No. 1 Alabama.
In this story:

In his final appearance on ESPN's College GameDay, football icon Lee Corso took the stage to log his final picks ahead of Week 1 alongside Nick Saban and Co.

The illustrious career of Corso will come to an end on Saturday in his final showing, but prior to his Week 1 picks, he made his National Championship prediction.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against multiple coveted Southeastern Conference programs with Corso rolling with one of the SEC's best.

“LSU (has) the nation’s number one transfer portal (class) and a veteran quarterback,” Corso said on his final College GameDay appearance.

"Now the Final Four, two of them: LSU vs. Penn State for the national championship. Okay, a great battle, but the winner — LSU. LSU wins the national championship.”

Corso's final National Championship prediction is in favor of the Southeastern Conference's LSU Tigers.

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; ESPN analysts Nick Saban and Lee Corso before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

For Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program will take the field on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium to open the 2025 season.

Georgia State vs. Ole Miss How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025 
  • Game Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
  • Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN
  • Georgia State Record: 0-0
  • Ole Miss Record: 0-0

Georgia State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Georgia State +35.5 (-110)
  • Ole Miss -35.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • Georgia State (N/A) 
  • Ole Miss (N/A)

Total

  • Over 60.5 (-110)
  • Under 60.5 (-110)
Ole Miss Rebels Football: Austin Simmons.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

ESPN's FPI Weighs In: Ole Miss Shines in Week 1

According to the ESPN Football Power Index, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will cruise to a Week 1 victory over Georgia State with the computer model giving the program 94.4 percent chance to win.

Zack Nagy
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

