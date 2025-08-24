Ed Orgeron Highlights Ole Miss Football, Ohio State, Notre Dame Head Coaches
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue preparation for the 2025 season with the program set to take on the Georgia State Panthers in Week 1 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
After a productive offseason in the Magnolia State, Kiffin and Co. enter the fall with high expectations with a redesigned roster set to suit up for the program.
Kiffin enters his sixth season in Oxford where he's brought significant attention to the Magnolia State, but now he's caught the eye of former college coach Ed Orgeron.
The National Championship winning head coach has had multiple stints, including time with the Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers, across his coaching career.
“I think Lane (Kiffin) is a great coach,” Orgeron said. “I was at Ole Miss and didn’t have any success. For him to do what he’s doing at that school is phenomenal.
"And I love the coach at Notre Dame (Marcus Freeman). I’m friends with him and I’ve been there a couple of times. He’s a great guy and the players love him. He runs a tough practice and I’m gonna tell you now, Mario Cristobal has done a tremendous job.
“The talent level that he’s brought (Miami) too right now is phenomenal. And then (Steve) Sarkisian. Sarkisian is one of the best offensive minds. He’s done a great job, although I didn’t like his play calling against Ohio State — I’m a go forward guy, not go sideways. But I think those guys are doing a great job. And the guy at Indiana (Curt Cignetti).”
Orgeron Interested in Return to the Sidelines:
“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said on the show. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now.
"It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”
The coveted head coach has spent time with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Ole Miss Rebels and more across his illustrious coaching career where he recently opened up about his time in Oxford.
“After things didn’t work out, I changed some things and some approaches that I had to see if they’d work,” Orgeron said in 2019. “I finally got the coaching staff that I really believed in and obviously I have great talent [on the roster]. But I’m very appreciative of my time in Oxford.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.