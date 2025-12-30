ESPN Forecasts Surprising Score for Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs Showdown

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) continues preparation for a Sugar Bowl showdown against Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs with the pair of SEC schools set to meet on New Year's Day in New Orleans.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are eyeing an opportunity to avenge a regular season loss to the Bulldogs after falling 43-35 in Athens - but it's set to be another tremendous challenge against Kirby Smart's crew.

"We had double-digit missed tackles, we didn’t leverage the ball very well, we weren’t physical in the perimeter," Golding said on Tuesday.

"I think it’s going to be a really important piece to leveraging the ball and having great pursuit inside out to be able to polish the football, because you need to get two-on-one on that guy. But he’s a special player."

Now, with kickoff roughly 48 hours away, ESPN has revealed a final score prediction for the Sugar Bowl matchup with a College Football Playoff semifinal berth on the line.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Game Information: Sugar Bowl Matchup

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. CT

Venue: Caesars SuperDome

TV Channel: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network

Ole Miss Rebels Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

Georgia Bulldogs Record: 12-1 (7-1 SEC)

The ESPN Prediction:

"The quarterfinals end with an SEC rematch in the Big Easy, as coach Kirby Smart tries to avoid a repeat of last season's Sugar Bowl, when Georgia had just 10 points and 62 rushing yards in a loss to Notre Dame. Anyone think Kiffin will make the trip over from Baton Rouge to watch his former team?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"Quarterback Gunner Stockton was making his first career start in place of the injured Beck and should be much more comfortable this time around. Stockton had his best game of the season Oct. 18 against Ole Miss, completing 26 of 31 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 43-35 win.

"Georgia also is playing some of its best football collectively during the stretch run, especially a defense that struggled at times against Chambliss in the first meeting. I love this Ole Miss team, but I don't see Georgia exiting the playoff so soon again."

ESPN's Score Prediction: Georgia 31, Ole Miss 21

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: