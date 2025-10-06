ESPN FPI Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football's Remaining Schedule Ahead of Week 7
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are off to a strong start to the 2025 season with the program unbeaten across the first six weeks of the year.
No. 4 Ole Miss (5-0, 3-0 SEC) opened the season on a five-game winning streak prior to navigating an open date last week to hit the recovery tables and regroup.
Now, the Rebels have firmly cemented their status as a College Football Playoff contender with an unblemished record and a statement victory over the LSU Tigers in Week 5.
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has put America on notice as one of the top signal-caller's in America with his strong play across three starts for the Rebels.
Following three consecutive performances of over 380 total yards of offense and multiple touchdowns, Chambliss has emerged as arguably the top performance quarterback in the SEC.
"I don't mean to filibuster the experts here, but I think it's Trinidad Chambliss," ESPN's Paul Finebaum said of the SEC's top quarterback. "He's come out of nowhere.
"Austin Simmons was all-everything; he got hurt, and Chambliss came in, and what he did last week was the difference in the game."
Now, with Chambliss and the Rebels red-hot to open the season, the ESPN Football Power Index has provided a prediction on where the program stands down the stretch of the season.
The Ole Miss Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect Ole Miss' chances to earn a win.*
Washington St. (October 11) – 98.5 percent chance to win
at Georgia (October 18) – 40.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (October 25) – 54.3 percent chance to win
vs. South Carolina (November 1) – 81.3 percent chance to win
vs. The Citadel (November 8) – 99.0 percent chance to win
vs. Florida (November 15) – 79.6 percent chance to win
at Mississippi St. (November 28) - 80.8 percent chance to win
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are favored in each of the program's final seven games of the season aside from a road contest against the Georgia Bulldogs, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
No. 4 Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a matchup against the Washington State Cougars.
