ESPN FPI Reveals Top-25 Power Rankings With Ole Miss Football Remaining in Top-10
No. 13 Ole Miss will take the field in Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Week 4 matchup against Jon Sumrall and the Tulane Green Wave.
After three consecutive wins to open the season over Georgia State, Kentucky, and Arkansas, Lane Kiffin and Co. will once again prepare for another fierce foe heading to Oxford.
"This is a really, really good football team in all phases," Kiffin said. "Great special teams plays. Obviously, they play good defense and now with this quarterback, you know much different than what — we prepare in the offseason after spring ball for the upcoming opponent so very rare that outside of a portal window you can get a quarterback.
"That’s changed a lot with them. He’s looks like one of the best players in America and they got really good scheme and they they play really hard defense. Same defensive structure and coaching than when we played Troy here.
"They do a great job tackling. They play really physical. This is one of the better-coached teams in the whole country.”
Following Week 3 of the college football season, the ESPN Football Power Index updated the Power Rankings with the Ole Miss Rebels remaining in the Top-10.
Where did Kiffin and the Rebels land in the recent ESPN FPI rankings?
The ESPN Football Power Index: Week 4 Edition
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. USC Trojans
6. Texas Longhorns
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Michigan Wolverines
The Ole Miss Rebels stay put in the latest ESPN Football Power Index Rankings after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
11. Miami Hurricanes
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Oklahoma Sooners
14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
15. Texas A&M Aggies
16. Indiana Hoosiers
17. Nebraska Cornhuskers
18. Utah Utes
19. LSU Tigers
20. Auburn Tigers
21. Vanderbilt Commodores
22. BYU Cougars
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. Arkansas Razorbacks
25. TCU Horned Frogs
Ole Miss will return to action on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium with the program set to host the Tulane Green Wave. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
