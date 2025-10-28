ESPN Insider Believes Lane Kiffin is 'Top Target' for LSU Tigers, Florida Gators Jobs
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is the talk of the town as the coaching carousel heats up with fall with multiple premier jobs available.
Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a strong 2025 season after coming out the gates firing on all cylinders with the program's Collega Football Playoff chances growing by the week.
But with the success of the program, Kiffin has remained a hot commodity across this year's coaching carousel with multiple programs in pursuit of the Ole Miss decision-maker.
Once the Florida Gators parted ways with head coach Billy Napier after Week 8, the rumor mill immediately began swirling surrounding Kiffin as the top target.
Fast forward to Sunday night in Baton Rouge and Brian Kelly was let go as the shot-caller of the LSU Tigers - marking another prominent job open with Kiffin a potential candidate.
Now, ESPN insider Pete Thamel has weighed in on this year's coaching carousel as the "Lane Kiffin Show" prepares to get underway.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
"How that unfolds will be a fascinating facet of this playoff, for coaches like Lane Kiffin, maybe Brent Key, maybe Jon Sumrall or Alex Golesh. The timing does not line up for an easy transition.”
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday night in Oxford as the program looks to tune out the noise and make a statement against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
More Ole Miss News:
Instant Takeaways: Ole Miss Football Takes Down Oklahoma Sooners in 34-26 Win
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.