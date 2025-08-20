Expert College Football Model Predicts Ole Miss Football's Finish in the SEC
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are 10 days away from opening the 2025 season at Vaught Hemingway Stadium against the Georgia State Panthers.
After a productive offseason in Oxford, all eyes are on the Rebels with a new-look roster set to take the field this season led by first-year starter Austin Simmons.
Simmons will look to fill the void of first round NFL Draft selection Jaxson Dart following his illustrious career in the Magnolia State.
The coveted signal-caller threw for over 4200 yards, 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2024 season while leading Ole Miss to a 10-3 record, a win in the Gator Bowl, and a No. 11 AP Poll finish.
The Rebels also earned back-to-back 10+ win seasons for the first time since 1959-1960, and have a winning percentage of 74.36% dating back to 2022, Dart's first season in Oxford.
Now, it's Simmons' time to lead the program with an array of weapons to work with after the Ole Miss staff dominated the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Ahead of the 2025 season, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed where Ole Miss is projected to finish in the Southeastern Conference.
What is the ESPN Football Power Index?
According to CFB-HQ: "Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
"Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season and games, using a combination of key analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, team talent, recruiting, and a team’s schedule."
The Projection: No. 6
ESPN's FPI gives the Ole Miss Rebels a 3.8 percent chance to win the Southeastern Conference with an over/under on wins set at 8.5.
Ole Miss comes behind the Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas A&M Aggies.
All Eyes on Simmons: OC Charlie Weis Jr. Weighs In
"Yes, it’s a huge process, right? I think Jaxson (Dart), it’s interesting comparing Austin to Jaxson because we had Jaxson on three separate years and honestly all three were totally different players, you know what I mean?
"So, it’s interesting with Austin, he’s had two years here to develop but he’s never played full-time. He’s never been the guy, the starter, all the things that come with that. I would say overall he’s on a great track. He’s certainly much further ahead than Jaxson was when he first got here in 2022 because that was Jaxson’s first year in the system compared to Austin having those years built in."
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Fall Camp Notes: Which Quarterback Will Backup Austin Simmons?
The Preseason Coaches Poll Ranking: Ole Miss Football Comes in at No. 15
What It Means: Ole Miss Football Beats Out Michigan Wolverines for Coveted Linebacker
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.