The Grove Report

Expert Computer Model Reveals Pick Ahead of Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Matchup

Lane Kiffin and Co. return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night, preparing for critical matchup in Oxford.

Zack Nagy

Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons (13) dropped back to pass as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Kentucky, 30-23.
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons (13) dropped back to pass as the Kentucky Wildcats faced off against the Ole Miss Rebels at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Kentucky, 30-23. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In a matchup between a pair of Southeastern Conference foes, No. 17 Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a clash agaisnt the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to make a statement in Week 3 with a current expectation of Ferris State transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earning the start under center.

Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 against the Kentucky Wildcats with the Rebels utilizing Chambliss as QB1 in practice this week.

“Sources: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision tonight against Arkansas in Oxford,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

“He’ll be monitored in warm-ups and a decision will be made. Back-up Trinidad Chambliss received an uptick in snaps this week.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Does Ole Miss altering the quarterback situation change the expert computer model predictions?

The Game Information: Week 3 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0

Ole Miss Rebels Football.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Lane Kiffin's Take: Keep Taylen Green in Check

“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago," Kiffin said.

"He’s a problem. He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”

Ole Miss Rebels Football: Austin Simmons.
Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The SP+ Computer Model Pick: Rebels Handle Business

According to the SP+ expert computer model revealed this week, the Ole Miss Rebels are projected to defeat the Razorbacks by a 10.4-point margin on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss enters the matchup with a 74 percent chance to walk away with an SEC win, according to the SP+, where the computer model predicts a final score of 32-22.

More Ole Miss News:

The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season

Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target

Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Ole Miss Rebels On SI, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Rebel Football, Baseball, Basketball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving Ole Miss athletics. Nagy has covered the Southeastern Conference for over half a decade after being born and raised in New Orleans (La.).

Home/Football