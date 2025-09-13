Expert Computer Model Reveals Pick Ahead of Ole Miss Football vs. Arkansas Matchup
In a matchup between a pair of Southeastern Conference foes, No. 17 Ole Miss will return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a clash agaisnt the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to make a statement in Week 3 with a current expectation of Ferris State transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss earning the start under center.
Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 against the Kentucky Wildcats with the Rebels utilizing Chambliss as QB1 in practice this week.
“Sources: Ole Miss QB Austin Simmons (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision tonight against Arkansas in Oxford,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.
“He’ll be monitored in warm-ups and a decision will be made. Back-up Trinidad Chambliss received an uptick in snaps this week.”
Does Ole Miss altering the quarterback situation change the expert computer model predictions?
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 2-0
Arkansas Razorbacks Record: 2-0
Lane Kiffin's Take: Keep Taylen Green in Check
“Really dynamic. First of all, he’s dynamic, you know, athlete from a height, weight, speed standpoint to be able to run like he can, and I don’t think he was fully healthy in our game a year ago," Kiffin said.
"He’s a problem. He’s a lot to deal with and I think kind of similar that way to the South Carolina quarterback, LaNorris Sellers. Here’s two guys that are really hard to game plan for because they’re big and they can throw and run.”
The SP+ Computer Model Pick: Rebels Handle Business
According to the SP+ expert computer model revealed this week, the Ole Miss Rebels are projected to defeat the Razorbacks by a 10.4-point margin on Saturday night at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
Ole Miss enters the matchup with a 74 percent chance to walk away with an SEC win, according to the SP+, where the computer model predicts a final score of 32-22.
