Expert Computer Model Reveals Prediction for Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will hit the road to Norman in Week 9 for a Top-25 SEC showdown against John Mateer and the Oklahoma Sooners.
After suffering the program's first loss of the season this past Saturday, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to hush the outside chatter and get back in the win column.
"[Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables] has done an awesome job whenever he’s led the defense. Every year but one they’ve had Top 10 finishes, which is just a phenomenal job of how hard he gets them to play," Kiffin said on Monday.
"They’ve got great players now that he’s had a couple of years to get these guys in there and get them trained and coached. They’re playing well and better than any defense in the country. Have basically shut everybody down. Phenomenal.
"They’ve done an amazing job, and he just somehow gets the information to the guys and they do a great job of playing plays. They just do things that are very abnormal when they see plays that they think are coming and go to take them away and go to pick them off."
Now, the stage is set for a Top-25 matchup in Norman with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to make a statement. What are the expert computer models predicting this week?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +4.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma: -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +168
- Oklahoma: -205
Total
- Over 53.5 (-115)
- Under 53.5 (-105)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 4.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
SP+ Computer Prediction: Oklahoma Gets it Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Oklahoma Sooners enter the matchup as five-point favorites with a 62 percent chance to earn a victory.
That gives Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels a 38 percent chance to win with the expert model predicting a final score of 28-23 on Saturday.
Lane Kiffin's Take: Sooners Oklahoma Depth a Strength
"They’re coached very well. They’ve had some backups come in and they look similar with how fast they get off the ball. They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset.
"[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going.
"That’s why you see some of these games where it’s just the offensive numbers are so far down because he just never lets up. That’s not necessarily always how defensive coaches call it [but] maybe a little more some offensive coaches do that."
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.