Final Betting Lines for Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 Battle
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday in Norman with a matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners up next on the docket.
After falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8, Kiffin and Co. will look to remain in the hunt for significant postseason opportunities and earn a bounce back win on Saturday.
But a challenge awaits in Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Week 9 with Brent Venables and Co. looking to make a statement.
"They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset," Kiffin said. "[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going.
"That’s why you see some of these games where it’s just the offensive numbers are so far down because he just never lets up. That’s not necessarily always how defensive coaches call it [but] maybe a little more some offensive coaches do that."
With kickoff just hours away, the final betting lines are in with the Rebels entering as the underdogs in Norman.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 8 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: +5.5 (-112)
- Oklahoma: -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +166
- Oklahoma: -198
Total
- Over 52.5 (-105)
- Under 52.5 (-115)
Ole Miss enters the Week 9 matchup as 5.5-point underdogs with an opportunity to make a statement on the road in Norman.
SP+ Computer Prediction: Sooners Shine at Home
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Oklahoma Sooners enter the matchup as five-point favorites with a 62 percent chance to earn a victory.
That gives Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels a 38 percent chance to win with the expert model predicting a final score of 28-23 on Saturday.
More Ole Miss News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With Ole Miss Football Moving Up
Report: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin a ‘Top Candidate' for Florida Gators Job
Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Would Win Title With Florida
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.