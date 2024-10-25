Final Score Predictions: Ole Miss Rebels Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners
The No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to get back on track in the College Football Playoff race, and the Oklahoma Sooners are looking to simply get back in the bowl eligibility conversation. Either way, there's a lot on the line on Saturday when the two SEC foes meet.
Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a bye week, but before its open date, it suffered a couple of heartbreaking conference losses to Kentucky and LSU alongside an SEC win over South Carolina. The Rebels now likely need to win out in the regular season to have a shot to reach the new 12-team CFP.
Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 SEC), on the other hand, has sputtered on offense throughout the year and fired its offensive coordinator on Sunday prior to its matchup against Ole Miss. The Sooners have a tough schedule ahead, and they could use an upset on Saturday to revive its postseason bowl chances. They enter this week's game as a three-touchdown underdog in Oxford.
With this in mind, who will leave Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in a better mood this weekend? Here are staff predictions for this weekend's game from Ole Miss On SI.
Henry Stuart - Staff Writer
Ulysses Bentley IV makes his big return, rushing for two scores and over 100 yards. The Ole Miss defense holds the Sooners without a touchdown as the defensive line records three-plus sacks.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 31, Oklahoma 9
Jackson Harris - Staff Writer
The Rebels return to The Vaught after dropping one in Baton Rouge. I think Ole Miss is out for blood and to get the bad taste out of its mouth. Time to get back on track.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 34, Oklahoma 10
Cole Thompson - Staff Writer
There's a part of me that believes the firing of Seth Littrell will change Oklahoma's offensive philosophy. The switch over to Jackson Arnold was necessary, and perhaps Ole Miss has a plan built around Michael Hawkins Jr.
There's also a part of me that knows the Sooners' offensive line is in shambles, and coming off a matchup against South Carolina's front seven might just be a preview for what to expect in Oxford. Ole Miss secures the win and returns to the AP Top 15.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 41, Oklahoma 13
Billy Kuhl - Staff Writer
The Rebels are coming off a perfectly-timed bye week, and the Oklahoma Sooners are coming off back-to-back beatings from Texas and South Carolina. In those games, not only has their offense been stale, but the defense has not looked good at all. On the other side, the Ole Miss offense has been solid, even in that loss to LSU.
I think the Rebels come out on top in their first home game in a month.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 38, Oklahoma 17
John Macon Gillespie - Publisher
I know that things are a little antsy around the Ole Miss fan base right now, but I think Saturday is going to be a breath of fresh air. Oklahoma is discombobulated in a number of ways right now, and I just think the Rebels have the better team. Pair that with a homefield advantage, and you've got a recipe for a win in Oxford.
I expect Ole Miss' offense to look a little more like its old self on Saturday, and the defense feats on a struggling Sooner offense.
Score prediction: Ole Miss 38, Oklahoma 10
READ MORE Content From Ole Miss On SI:
- Ole Miss Football Reveals New Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs. Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Names Starting QB For Saturday's Game vs. Ole Miss Football
- LOOK: First Injury Report Revealed For Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma
- Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Series History: The 1999 Independence Bowl