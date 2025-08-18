Former Ole Miss Football Head Coach Ed Orgeron Interested in Returning to Coaching
Former Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron remains in headlines while navigating retirement, but after four seasons off, a return to the sidelines is now an option.
After leading the LSU Tigers to a National Championship in 2019, Orgeron departed Baton Rouge after being let go where he has enjoyed time off ever since.
The passionate head coach now has revealed there is an interest in getting back into coaching after taking time off and assisting his sons in their coaching journeys.
In an interview with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take on Monday morning, Orgeron revealed he has an "itch" to get back into coaching.
“I think it’s time,” Orgeron said on the show. “I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now.
"It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”
The coveted head coach has spent time with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Ole Miss Rebels and more across his illustrious coaching career where he recently opened up about his time in Oxford.
“After things didn’t work out, I changed some things and some approaches that I had to see if they’d work,” Orgeron said in 2019. “I finally got the coaching staff that I really believed in and obviously I have great talent [on the roster]. But I’m very appreciative of my time in Oxford.”
Orgeron learned from his stints in Oxford and Los Angeles (Calif.) where he then led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship in 2019 headined by one of the most talented rosters in college football history.
LSU took down the Clemson Tigers led by Joe Burrow, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase at the helm of the program.
But just two years removed from winning the title, Orgeron was relieved from head coaching duties.
In an interview with The Dan Patrick Show, Orgeron discussed his time in Baton Rouge where he left with "no regrets."
“Yes,” Orgeron said in 2022 when asked by Patrick if LSU was fair to him. “I do believe that. Listen, I left LSU with no regrets. I knew that one day it was going to happen.
"Look, you can’t have two losing seasons at LSU – that’s the standard. We set the standard at 15-0. They gave me a great settlement. I don’t have to work again in my life if I don’t want. They were very fair to me.”
Now, Orgeron is eyeing a return to the sidelines after taking four years off after stints with Ole Miss, USC and LSU, among others.
