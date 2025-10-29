Fox Sports' Joel Klatt Predicts Where Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin Will Coach in 2026
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is the hottest name on the market this fall with all focus on where he will be calling the shots in 2026.
Kiffin and Co. are in the midst of a strong season with the Rebels sitting at 7-1 heading into Week 10 after earning statement victories over the likes of the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners.
Now, with No. 7 Ole Miss taking America by storm, so is Kiffin with the program's decision-maker emerging as the hottest name on the coaching market.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” ESPN's Pete Thamel said. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“A fascinating wrinkle to all this, of course, is that Ole Miss is headed to the playoff. They have a high percentage chance of going there, especially after beating Oklahoma on Saturday on the road like they did,” added Thamel.
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends.
"How that unfolds will be a fascinating facet of this playoff, for coaches like Lane Kiffin, maybe Brent Key, maybe Jon Sumrall or Alex Golesh. The timing does not line up for an easy transition.”
Now, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt has weighed in for where Kiffin will be next fall after joining Colin Cowherd on The Herd.
"I don't think Dan Lanning would leave, but I think Lane will," Klatt said of the LSU job. "If I had to bet, Lane Kiffin is your next coach at LSU."
"I just think LSU is a step above," shared Klatt. "I think that you have to overachieve at Ole Miss, you've got to do things that the program has never done to reach your ultimate goals and win at the top end of college football."
All eyes are on Kiffin this fall as he begins to evaluate his options with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to sway him away from Oxford.
