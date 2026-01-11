Ole Miss Football Lands Major Commitment From Five-Star SEC Transfer Deuce Knight

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday morning.

The former five-star signal-caller checks in as a Top-10 quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Ole Miss coaching staff securing the program's future at the position after locking him in after a visit.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Hugh Freeze and Co. eventually locked down his services where he signed last December with the program in a stint that became short-lived.

BREAKING: Auburn true freshman transfer QB Deuce Knight has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3sports



Knight was ranked as a Five-Star Recruit in the 2025 On3 Industry Rankingshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/f1OujLoSvI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 11, 2026

The Magnolia State native is now heading home after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

Now, all eyes are on Knight with Golding and Co. landing the program's future quarterback amid a chaotic stretch in Oxford.

Ole Miss quickly entered the market for a starting quarterback for the 2026 season following the news of Trinidad Chambliss having his waiver denied - searching for an additional season of eligibility.

He orchestrated a dynamic Ole Miss offense after logging 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions and another 527 yards and eight scores on the ground with his heroics catapulting the program to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss, who passed for 277 yards and a touchdown. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

“And, hopefully, I get to do it again next year.”

Now, his fate has been decided, but it appears Ole Miss will be appealing the ruling.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

