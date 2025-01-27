How Did Former Ole Miss Rebels Perform in NFL's Conference Title Round?
Former Ole Miss Rebels AJ Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills were marching towards a trip to New Orleans for the Super Bowl, and one succeeded in this quest while the other is going home.
Brown's Eagles prevailed in a rout of the Washington Commanders by a final score of 55-23. The Bills, on the other hand, couldn't get past the Kansas City Chiefs again as the Chiefs claimed a 32-29 win.
Brown had a huge game on Sunday, not just because of his eight receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown but also because he had some big-time blocks downfield that set both Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley free as the Eagles stacked up seven rushing touchdowns.
This will be Brown's second Super Bowl appearance and second time matching up with the Chiefs as Super Bowl 59 will be a rematch of Super Bowl 57 where the Chiefs edged out the Eagles 38-35.
On the flip side of the league, Dawson Knox had a quiet night with only 1 catch for seven yards. Knox's Bills couldn't get over the hump for another year as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have an absolute stranglehold on the AFC as they will try and make history becoming the only team to win three Super Bowls in a row.
The Eagles and Chiefs will kick it off in the Big Easy on Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. CT as we will see if another Rebel will become a Super Bowl Champion.