Ole Miss Football and Nebraska Cornhuskers Among Early Schools Targeting No. 1 RB

Louisville (Miss.) five-star running back Zaiden Jernigan has exploded on the recruiting scene this offseason with a myriad of program in pursuit of the talented Magnolia State prospect.

Jernigan checks in as the No. 1 running back in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle where he has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and California Bears, among others, as his rise continues.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder out of Mississippi has emerged as an early priority for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with the program keeping a foot on the gas.

The Ole Miss staff hosted Jernigan last fall with the No. 1 running back in America taking an unofficial visit to Oxford for the Rebels' SEC clash against LSU.

As a freshman in 2024, Jernigan eclipsed 2,000 scrimmage yards and scored 30 touchdowns during his first year on the prep scene.

Jernigan ran for 1,798 yards and 27 touchdowns on a whopping 8.3 yards per carry. He also caught 16 passes for 266 yards and 3 scores while adding 1 kick return touchdown.

Zaiden Jernigan (@zaiden_6), the class of 2028 @247Sports composite 5⭐️ running back from Louisville High School (Louisville, MS), releases his current offer list. pic.twitter.com/ofaoynHM5F — NPGPX Design (@NathanPurvis) March 1, 2026

Fast forward to his sophomore campaign in 2025 and it was much of the same after another dominant season in the Magnolia State as programs across America entered the race.

"Jernigan made his name well known throughout the Magnolia State this past 2025 season as the running back put up some of the top numbers of any back in the country when it came to sophomores," Rivals wrote.

"The running back rushed for 1,563 yards on 238 carries and scored 20 touchdowns. The sophomore also added 205 yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield."

Ole Miss running backs coach Frank Wilson has identified a myriad of priority targets in both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles.

Now, with an offer on the table from the Ole Miss Rebels, Jernigan will continue navigating a pivotal offseason with the hometown program looking to make a splash.

