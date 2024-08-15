How Did Julius Buelow Come to Ole Miss? Rebel Lineman Reveals Transfer Process
The Ole Miss Rebels are in the midst of fall camp in preparation for the 2024 season, and one position group that seems to have a lot of rotating pieces is the offensive line.
Like much of the Rebels roster this offseason, the offensive line received some talent from the transfer portal, including two players from a Joe Moore Award-winning unit in 2023: Julius Buelow and Nate Kalepo of the Washington Huskies. Buelow was made available to the media on Thursday where he discussed the inner workings of his transfer decision, one that eventually led him to Oxford.
"I've got to give a shoutout to Victor Curne," Buelow said. "Y'all probably know him. He played left tackle here last year. He was my teammate at [Washington], and he kind of got me in contact with Coach [Charlie] Weis and Coach [John] Garrison. Piqued mine and Nate's interest, and we flew out to Oxford, and we had a great time during the snow storm."
Washington had a storybook season in 2023 save for one detail: it fell short in the national championship game to the Michigan Wolverines. Shortly after that loss, head coach Kalen DeBoer left Seattle to become the new head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, replacing legendary coach Nick Saban.
Those emotions paired with a transfer decision were a lot to take in for Buelow in January, but he believes he ultimately made the right decision in coming to Ole Miss.
"Definitely a lot of heartbreak," Buelow said. "You lose, and then four days later, you don't really expect your coach to leave too. My head was kind of in a whirlwind, but I stayed down, prayed up and just trusted the process. Leaned on Nate and my brothers back in Washington, and everything worked out."
Gaining two players from such a prestigious offensive line was a massive boost for Ole Miss this offseason, and the commitment stories of Buelow and Kalepo became intertwined on a visit to Oxford. Now, they will once again suit up for the same program, this time in the SEC.
"I think I went in to meet with Coach Kiffin for maybe five minutes," Buelow said. "My mind was kind of already made up. I came out, and Nate asked them, 'Did he just commit?' They were like, 'Yep.' He's like, 'I'm committed too.'"
Those two players hope to solidify a spot in Ole Miss' starting five up front, but if fall camp is any indication, the Rebels may continue to tinker with those lineups before opening weekend.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.