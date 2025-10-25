How to Watch Ole Miss Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9 SEC Showdown
No. 8 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) will return to action in Week 9 with a Top-15 SEC matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners up next on the docket.
Lane Kiffin enter "must-win" territory against the Sooners with the Rebels looking to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive and well.
After dropping a Week 8 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, Kiffin and Co. will look to avoid back-to-back losses when the program takes the field in Norman, but a daunting challenge lies ahead.
"They’re coached very well. They’ve had some backups come in and they look similar with how fast they get off the ball. They’ve got really good players that are coached really well. That’s a really good combination in a very aggressive defensive mindset.
"[Venables] plays kind of like some offenses sometimes. Like, when he has them down, he doesn’t get conservative. He’s going to really try to keep going.
"That’s why you see some of these games where it’s just the offensive numbers are so far down because he just never lets up. That’s not necessarily always how defensive coaches call it [but] maybe a little more some offensive coaches do that."
Now, with kickoff inching closer, what are the best ways to watch and listen to the Top-15 SEC matchup in Norman?
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football at Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium - Norman (Okla.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Lane Kiffin's Take: Tall Task Ahead in Norman
“Good week of practice so far. Extremely challenging game,” Kiffin said on Wednesday. “Obviously one of the harder places to play in the country and then adding to that what I think, really, in our six years, is the hardest defense we’ve played.
"Most disruptive and hardest defense we’ve played in six years. The numbers back that. They’re No. 1 in the country in a lot of categories. Got a combination of really elite, quick, fast players with one of the best defensive coaches in all of football for a long time. They’ve got it really rolling.”
