How to Watch Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 10 Matchup
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-1, 4-1 SEC) is back in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night with Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks heading to Oxford.
After taking down the Oklahoma Sooners in Week 9, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to remain hot against a fiery Gamecocks squad led by LaNorris Sellers under center.
"You see every week around the country, but especially in this conference, how hard the games are, how many are one possessions," Kiffin said this week.
"All our games have been one-possession final scores. And so, you know, this is a really challenging time to play in the SEC and coach in the SEC and especially adding another game next year to this and and battling through the schedule.
"I think about what we just did going to Georgia and Oklahoma and playing those those type of players."
Now, with kickoff inching closer on Saturday, what are the best ways to watch and listen to the SEC matchup?
The Game Information: Week 10 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m.. CT
Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Record: 7-1 (4-1 SEC)
South Carolina Record: 3-5 (1-5 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 10 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -12.5 (-106)
- South Carolina: +12.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -460
- South Carolina: +360
Total
- Over 55.5 (-110)
- Under 55.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the Week 10 matchup as 12.5-point favorites with an opportunity to make a statement at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Different Mentality in Week 10
“I’ve challenged them this week starting Sunday, coaches and players, to have a ‘lost-last-game’ mentality,” Kiffin said Wednesday on the weekly SEC Teleconference. “When people lose a game or things in life they’re worried about losing they act a little different.
“Instead of taking all the praise of winning, let’s approach this like we lost last week and look at every single thing and how we can get better. Because we should have played better. That should have been a two, three-score game. We have a lot of things to get better at, coaches and players.”
