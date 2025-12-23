Insider Believes Ole Miss Football Has Blueprint To Beat Georgia in Sugar Bowl

No. 6 Ole Miss (12-1, 7-1 SEC) will have America's attention on New Year's Day for an SEC rematch against Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs in this year's Sugar Bowl showdown at the Caesars Superdome.

Pete Golding and Co. will hit the road to the Bayou State with an opportunity to avenge an early-season loss to the Bulldogs after dropping a 43-35 thriller in October as the Rebels look to remain hot.

In a matchup that Ole Miss had a lead in down the stretch in the third quarter, the script quickly flipped where Smart's savviness paved the way for Georgia to bend, but not break to capture the win.

But college football analyst David Pollack believes Ole Miss may have the blueprint in order to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in the rematch.

“I like that Ole Miss understood the way to beat Georgia and they did it,” Pollack said in an interview with Bleav In Ole Miss. “A lot of people would go, ‘Wait a minute, Trinidad Chambliss, why would we throw the football and put the game on him?’

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"Well, it’s because we had the biggest advantage out there and the ball came out quick and they understood coverages. Georgia played off, they threw the ball short. Georgia played tight coverage, they took advantage of it with Trinidad scrambling.”

Ole Miss Has The Blueprint: Pollack's Perspective

“If you’re going to beat Georgia, you’ve got to make sure you don’t run it right at them,” Pollack said. “[Kewan] Lacy wasn’t a factor in that game. A lot of times if you say Lacy’s not a factor in the game, one of the best running backs in the country, you’re like, ‘Ole Miss is probably not doing real well. Ole Miss is going to lose.’

"No, they were very much in the game. Scored on their first five possessions. Five drives, five touchdowns. Everything went their way.

“If I’m going to give a critique, the other side, it’s going to be the defense and not getting stops. Zero stops. That will be Pete Golding’s challenge. Can they physically meet the demands that Georgia puts on you for a whole game? They don’t make no bones about it.

Jan 1, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; From left: Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack and Kirk Herbsteit on the ESPN College Gameday set during the 2022 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"They’ve got a QB that’s going to run it. They’ve got running baks that are going to run it. The passing game is mostly revolved around screens, which is more runs. Physically, you’ve got to strap your big-boy pads on and be ready to play a full game, because they are going to give body blows, body blows and body blows.

“Are you going to give out? That’s the Georgia way.”

Now, all eyes are set to be on the Sugar Bowl showdown on New Year's Day with kickoff between the SEC foes locked in for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

