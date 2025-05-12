Is Ole Miss Football Surging for Colorado Buffaloes, Miami Hurricanes Wideout Target?
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews remains one of the most sought-after wideouts on the recruiting trail this offseason.
Mathews, the No. 3 rated wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class, continues his meteoric rise up the rankings after an impressive 2024 campaign on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is now the No. 2 overall prospect in Mississippi as well as a Top-5 receiver in America.
During his junior season with Greene County, Mathews tallied 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, he's shifted focus towards his recruiting process prior to what many believe will be a standout senior campaign in 2025.
During Spring Camp for the Rebels, Mathews made his way to Oxford for a visit with Ole Miss, but he's also locked in a return trip for what will be a multi-day stay.
As it currently stands, Mathews has official visits set with the Ole Miss Rebels (May 30), Auburn Tigers (June 6), Texas A&M Aggies (June 14) and Miami Hurricanes (June 20), according to On3 Sports.
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have also entered the mix in a big way after getting the highly-touted wideout to Boulder for an official visit this month. It was Mathews' first official.
Kiffin and Co. will have their work cut out for them during his process with multiple heavy-hitters surging in his process.
The Rebels continue adding talent to the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Mathews quickly becoming a critical target for the program.
Ole Miss landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Corey Barber this past weekend with the Rebels securing the Alabama native.
What led Barber to Oxford? What separated the Rebels down the stretch with multiple SEC powerhouse programs vying for his services?
"I would say I learned just how productive their offense has been over the past few years," Barber said. "I sat down with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. this weekend and we watched film and went over numbers from the last few seasons.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels continue stacking talent in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Barber joining Izayia Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, and Top-10 running back Damarius Yates as the recent pledges.
Ole Miss currently holds the No. 14 overall class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
