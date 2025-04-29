Jared Ivey, Pair of Ole Miss Football Defenders Sign Contracts With Seattle Seahawks
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels stole the show during the 2025 NFL Draft with near double-digit members of the 2024 roster hearing their names called.
Now, the program is also seeing multiple former Rebels sign UDFA deals with organizations.
Following the conclusion of the draft, Ole Miss saw standout EDGE Jared Ivey ink a deal with the Seattle Seahawks.
The senior from Suwanne (Ga.) began his career with the hometown team, Georgia Tech, where he spent teo seasons with the Yellow Jackets.
From there, Ivey transferred to Ole Miss in 2022; marking yet another member of the transfer class that will get an opportunity with a professional organization.
Ivey is coming off one of his best statistical years after racking up 42 tackles, 7 sacks, 3 passes defended and two forced fumbles.
Ivey wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks this past season where he helped the Rebels defense rack up the most sacks out of any other defense in the country.
The talented quarterback hunter was an anchor for the Rebels' defense, seeing action in 27 out of 29 possible games for Ole Miss.
Ivey was a key piece on the Ole Miss pass rush, which ranked No. 1 in the country in the statistical category, and Top-10 overall defense.
Ivey possesses a great combination of speed and power, being able to either out-maneuver opposing offensive lineman or bully his was past them. His swim-move is lethal, and leaves opposing offensive lineman in his wake.
Ivey will look to continue his dominance in the NFL, and has the perfect opportunity to do that with his new squad.
Ivey has seen an increase in production each season of his college career, and has more than proven that he's capable of playing at the next level.
Other Rebels Signing UDFA Deals:
- TE Caden Prieskorn: Detroit Lions
- Ulysses Bentley IV: Indianapolis Colts
- Antwane "Juice" Well Jr: New York Giants
- John Saunders: Miami Dolphins
- CB Isaiah Hamilton: Seattle Seahawks
- OL Gerquan Scott: Buffalo Bills
- K Caden Davis: New York Jets
- S Trey Washington: Indianapolis Colts
- OL Nate Kalepo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- EDGE Jared Ivey: Seattle Seahawks
*Ole Miss Rebels On SI's Henry Stuart contributed to this article.*
