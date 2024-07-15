Jaxson Dart's Takeover of CFB Starts at SEC Media Days | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's episode of the Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart and his potential to dominate college football and the SEC. That journey will begin at SEC Media Days on Monday.
In the second segment of the show, we focus on how Dart’s magnetic personality and leadership qualities have been instrumental in recruiting the Rebels' transfer portal roster this season. With top-tier talent surrounding him and Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. coaching him, Dart is poised to become one of the greatest players in Ole Miss history.
We also shine a spotlight on defensive lineman Jared Ivey and wide receiver Tre Harris who will join Dart at SEC Media Days, making Ole Miss’ lineup impressive on both sides of the ball. Plus, we have a nostalgic story about Monte Kiffin from 20 years ago.
