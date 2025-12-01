Lane Kiffin Explains Why He Didn't Attend Ole Miss Team Meeting Before LSU Departure
Lane Kiffin is officially out as the Ole Miss Rebels head coach after accepted an offer from the LSU Tigers to take control of the program in Baton Rouge.
No. 7 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is in the midst of a historic 2025 campaign in Oxford with the program on the verge of punching a ticket to the College Football Playoff in December.
With Kiffin out, the Ole Miss administration has turned to defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the next full-time head coach of the Rebels where he will lead the program into the postseason.
Prior to boarding the plane to Baton Rouge, Kiffin caught up with ESPN's Marty Smith where he revealed his thoughts as the ex-Ole Miss shot-caller walks away from a College Football Playoff team.
"You know that this was a very challenging, difficult day. You know, we went through a lot last night with Keith Carter trying to figure out a way to make this playoff run work and be able to coach the team and, at the end of the day, that’s his decision and I totally respect that," Kiffin said.
"I understand that decision and, you know, I just totally wish the team the best of luck.
"Wish that I was coaching, but I understand that it was a very challenging position for him and the chancellor to be in and totally respect that. So, you know, just really, really hope they play really well and go win the national championship.”
Kiffin and the Ole Miss administration scheduled a team meeting for 1 p.m. CT at the Ole Miss facility on Sunday, but once the meeting rolled around, he was nowhere to be found. Why?
Lane Kiffin's Take: Keith Carter Makes the Call
"I totally respect Keith’s decision. So, that was his decision," Kiffin said when asked why he didn't attend the meeting.
“He asked me not to come to the meeting and said I couldn’t come, which I totally understand. I don’t know that I necessarily agree with that—you know, we’re trying to find a way to make this work and coach the team and give the team the best chance to win—but I also know he’s got a job to do.
"And like he said, he has to live here. So, like he said, maybe all the national people understand why he should let me coach, but he has to live here and it’s a little different when you’re the AD. So, totally respect that. And Keith has been amazing to us over the six years.”
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Makes Final Decision on Lane Kiffin Coaching CFP As LSU Tigers Pick Up Steam
Potential Lane Kiffin Replacements Revealed As Future With Ole Miss 'In Doubt'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.