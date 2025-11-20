Lane Kiffin's Cryptic Social Media Post Raises Questions on Future Decision
As the Ole Miss Rebels navigate a historic 2025 season in Oxford, the buzz surrounding the program is head coach Lane Kiffin's future in the Magnolia State.
Kiffin remains noncommittal to the Ole Miss administration as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators instensify their pursuit for the Rebels shot-caller this month.
Earlier this week, LSU officials sent a private plane to Oxford to pick up Kiffin's family to tour Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas of the campus. Kiffin's family was in Gainesville 24 hours prior.
Now, as Kiffin's future remains in limbo with the Ole Miss Rebels, the programs shot-caller has remained relatively mum on the subject.
“I’ve said it before, if programs want your coach, that should be looked at as an amazing thing and a great thing by your fans,” Kiffin said during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
“So if programs want your coach because you’re 10-1 or whatever, and have three 10-win seasons in a row, which has never been done before, is that a good thing that other programs want your coach because you’ve experienced success that it’s never had?"
It's no secret Kiffin likes to have fun on social media - or "troll" his following - with cryptic posts every now and then.
Fast forward to Wednesday night and Kiffin took to the social media platform "X" to post "If you build it they will come!!!!"
The post has raised questions on Kiffin's future as he mulls over offers on the table from Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida this fall.
"The bottom line is if you want to stay at Ole Miss — I don’t think he wants to — you’d just say, ‘Yeah, I’m committed to Ole Miss, I’ve got a new contract coming out in a couple days and we’ll have a signing ceremony,'" ESPN's Paul Finebaum said.
"The question about, ‘Was there an ultimatum?’ Certainly, Ole Miss, has told him [he] needs to make a decision at some point.
"Think about this for a second," Finebaum continued. "His family got on a plane Sunday and took that plane from Gainesville to Baton Rouge. And what are they doing? They’re looking around. Their son is a top prospect; they wanted to visit high schools, which is perfectly alright."
"This is all going on while Ole Miss is having its best season in about 60 years, they haven’t won an SEC Championship since John F. Kennedy was president, and Lane’s preaching about all this stuff going on," Finebaum added.
