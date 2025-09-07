Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Breaking Down What Went Right For Ole Miss Football in Week 2
No. 20 Ole Miss handled business to open Southeastern Conference play after taking down the Kentucky Wildcats 30-23 on Saturday at Kroger Field.
After facing a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter, Lane Kiffin's crew battled back while remaining poised to earn a critical conference victory on the road.
"I'm proud of our guys - coming on the road in the SEC and winning is a hard thing to do. You play four of these, for now, you play four every year and they’re hard," Kiffin said.
"So it’s like you just have a relief to cross them off and get wins on the road. Proud of our guys. We started poor, we’re down 10-0."
Now, Ole Miss is 2-0 to start the season with an SEC win under the program's belt heading into Week 3 at Arkansas.
What did Kiffin say following the victory over the Kentucky Wildcats?
Lane Kiffin's Thoughts: Week 2 Edition
Facing Adversity and Conquering It Early
"Proud of our guys. We started poor, we’re down 10-0. Guys made a heck of a play to convert the 4th down otherwise it’s 10-0 and they’re gonna have the ball in our territory. You guys know we play aggressive, but it takes players to make the plays.
"That really, to me, that was a big turn. They’re gonna get the ball back, up 10-0. From there we go on a 30-10 run to the last field goal there at the end. So proud of our guys, how they played wasn’t perfect."
QB Austin Simmons Status Update
“Austin was okay to go back in and showed a lot of courage, kind of (like) the Georgia game for Jaxson. He was ready to go. We just had a plan there, wanted to go with Trinidad with Austin, not being at full speed, and it was good.
"Really that game a lot towards end really was like last year, just all three phases went the other way."
Simmons' Critical Fourth Down Conversion
"We have a lot of confidence in him and just knew he’d make the plays. They’re hard man, they’re sticky on defense. They’ve been that way for a long time, sometimes throw in all those zones. Really the one time you’re gonna get them in man like that is short yardage.
"There’s a lot of risk obviously in that throwing the ball down the field like that. Just something we had practiced and had ready for that spot and made a big play and Tre made a great play.”
Kewan Lacy's Early Impact for the Rebels
"He's really good, and we had Quinshon for those two years. He’s great running back - and winning here without it - you can see it’s hard in the SEC when these games, kind of you turn it over, the passing game’s not working as great, or not protecting, you wanna run the ball, and that was the goal today.
"This is kind of what I probably would have predicted. You have 48 rushes and 24 passes. Probably would have predicted that to happen in a good way. So that was really good to see, it was a huge part of that.”
Ole Miss' Defensive Line Wreaking Havoc Early
“That’s what I said this morning - I told our GM, man, these road games, they feel a lot better when you have good D-linemen - and don’t have to out score people.
"We had this great one last year and so to have a really good one again, that can end games and put pressure on a quarterback like that is awesome.”
