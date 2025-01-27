Two Ole Miss Rebels Taken in First Round of Latest Pro Football Focus Mock Draft
The Ole Miss Rebels have multiple players who are pursuing their NFL dreams this offseason, and some of these names are entertaining first round aspirations in the upcoming draft.
In the latest NFL mock draft from Pro Football Focus, two Rebels were claimed in the first round, and both of them reside on the defensive front seven.
Edge rusher Princely Umanmielen and defensive lineman Walter Nolen were the two Ole Miss players chosen in the first 32 picks in this mock draft, showing just how big their contributions were in their first and only season in Oxford.
Umanmielen was chosen with the 19th overall pick, going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFC South. The argument from PFF is that Tampa is set to have some talent become unrestricted free agents this offseason, and Umanmielen would help fill a void on defense.
"Umanmielen perfectly fits in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 defense as a stand-up rusher," PFF wrote. "His 91.1 PFF overall grade this past season placed fifth among all edge defenders in college football."
Nolen rounded out the mock draft with the 32nd overall pick, being chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs. Pro Football Focus argues that the Chiefs dynasty could use a "running mate" to go alongside defensive lineman Chris Jones who, ironically, played his college ball at Mississippi State.
"Nolen finally started to show why he was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 high school class, posting an 88.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 to rank third among Power Four interior defenders," PFF wrote.
Both Umanmielen and Nolen played a huge role in Ole Miss' defense becoming one of the nation's best in 2024, boasting the No. 2 rush defense in the FBS (80.5 yards per game). These two players also earned All-America honors from various outlets at the conclusion of the season, and both are among ESPN's Top 200 "best available" NFL Draft players heading into April.
This year's draft will run from April 25-27 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The departure of these two names is a big blow for Ole Miss football entering the 2025 season, but the Rebels have worked to replace them with some talent out of the transfer portal.
Umanmielen's departure at the edge rusher position has been addressed by Ole Miss adding Da'Shawn Womack and Princewill Umanmielen (Princely's younger brother) out of the portal this offseason. Womack was one of the first transfer commitments the Rebels gained in this cycle, and he comes from LSU while the younger Umanmielen comes from Nebraska.
As far as Nolen is concerned, it appears that some returning pieces may look to fill the void he leaves on the roster. Names like Akelo Stone, Kam Franklin, William Echoles, Jamarious Brown and Zxavian Harris are expected to help anchor Ole Miss' defensive line in 2025, now that Nolen is making his move to the National Football League.
The Rebels will open their 2025 season at home on Aug. 30 when they play host to Georgia State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.