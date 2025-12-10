LSU Strikes New Deal With Offensive Coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. Amid Ole Miss Interest

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have locked in offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. despite the Ole Miss Rebels' efforts in retaining him, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate.

Weis Jr. is now set to be the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference after joining Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

Once Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers head coaching gig, Weis Jr. boarded the plane to Louisiana with him where the duo is set to begin a new chapter in their coaching careers.

There was significant interest on the Ole Miss side in retaining Weis Jr. as the program pushed despite him signing a term sheet with LSU last week.

Now, LSU has amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

LSU and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. reached an amended three-year, $7.5M deal this week, per his new term sheet, after there was interest from Ole Miss in keeping him. It includes an annual "look-in" to always make him the highest-paid SEC OC.https://t.co/H6uqhrE1Hj — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) December 10, 2025

For the Ole Miss Rebels, the program signed their new offensive coordinator this week in John David Baker after he departed the East Carolina Pirates for the gig in Oxford.

Across Baker's first stint with the Ole Miss Rebels, he served the program's co-offensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023 along with taking on duties as the tight ends coach from 2021-23.

Following multiple seasons with Ole Miss, Baker then made the move to East Carolina where he became the offensive coordinator of the Pirates across the last two seasons - accepting the gig after the 2023 season.

While with East Carolina, Baker navigated one of the top offenses in the American Conference while averaging 464.7 yards per game this season - making them the league’s third best offense behind North Texas (504.3) and South Florida (501.7).

Now, he's back in Oxford with an opportunity to carry the success of the Ole Miss offense - utilizing his up-tempo style that has been successful.

Welcome back @coach_jdbaker‼️



Ole Miss officially hires John David Baker as Offensive Coordinator.#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/6P6K0Elbfp — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 10, 2025

“I’m so fired up to come back home and be the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss,” Baker said in a statement released by the school. “My three years in Oxford made a monumental impact on my career and the chance to come back to lead this unit means the world to me

“We’ve got a great foundation in place here. Our identity and philosophy are clear, and I’m confident the continuity of this system will let our guys play fast day 1. We’re going to continue to push this unit forward as one of the most exciting and explosive offenses in the country.

“I want to thank Coach Golding for entrusting me with this opportunity and I can’t wait to get to work and be back around my Rebel family in Oxford.”

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: